Youngstown teen held in 'swatting' case

YOUNGSTOWN — A city teenager who officials in Putnam County, N.Y., say is charged with two “swatting” incidents there in 2017 and 2018 is also a suspect in similar incidents in several other states.

Capt Lisa Ortolanoof the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said the 17-year-old from Mahoning County was charged with two incidents in her jurisdiction, where someone called 911 and said they had a gun and were threatening themselves or others.

The calls prompted a response by SWAT teams, however, there was no such incidents at the addresses they were sent to.

Reports say the teen is currently in custody in the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center on several counts of delinquency.