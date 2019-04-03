UPDATE | YPD says 2 shot in late-night robbery attempt

YOUNGSTOWN — Two employees of a 2402 South Ave. convenience store were wounded at about 11:35 p.m. in what police are calling a robbery attempt.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said two men dressed in black and wearing masks tried to rob the gas station and shot two employees, a male and a female.

Both are being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital

Officers also recovered a spent. 40-caliber bullet at the scene.