Yo. council authorizes pact for design work on downtown streets

YOUNGSTOWN — City council authorized the board of control to sign a contract with a firm to provide preliminary design work on downtown streets that will be improved under a $10.85 million federal transportation grant.

Council approved the legislation today. The contract amount is $220,000 with $34,069 coming from the city and the rest from the federal grant.

Charles Shasho, deputy director of public works, said the plan is to retain the GPD Group of Youngstown to handle the work.

The city was awarded the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Developments [BUILD] grant in December. It will make significant improvements to the city’s central business district, including Fifth, Park and Rayen avenues and Commerce, Federal, Phelps and Front streets.

