UK’s May meets Labour leader for Brexit talks

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May and the leader of Britain’s main opposition party were meeting Wednesday for talks on ending the impasse over the country’s departure from the European Union — a surprise about-face that left pro-Brexit members of May’s Conservative Party howling with outrage.

After failing three times to win Parliament’s backing for her Brexit blueprint, May dramatically changed gear Tuesday, saying she would seek to delay Brexit — again — and hold talks with Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to seek a compromise.

“The country needs a solution, the country deserves a solution, and that’s what I’m working to find,” May told lawmakers on Wednesday.

Corbyn said he welcomed May’s “willingness to compromise to resolve the Brexit deadlock” and looked forward to talks with her.

May’s bid for cross-party talks — after almost three years of seeking to push through her own version of Brexit — came amid EU warnings that a damaging no-deal Brexit is growing more likely by the day.

After British lawmakers three times rejected an agreement struck between the bloc and May late last year, the leaders of the EU’s 27 remaining countries postponed the original March 29 Brexit date and gave the U.K. until April 12 approve the divorce deal or come up with a new plan.

So far the House of Commons has failed to find a majority for any alternative plan.

“A no deal on 12 April at midnight looks more and more likely,” European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Wednesday, adding that would bring disruption for EU citizens and businesses, but much worse damage economic for Britain.