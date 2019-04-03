Trump eases up on border shutdown threat

Officials explore steps to satisfy urge for action

Associated Press

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump eased up Tuesday on his threats to shut the southern border this week as officials across his administration explored half-measures that might satisfy the president’s urge for action, like stopping only foot traffic at certain crossings.

Facing a surge of Central American migrants trying to enter the U.S., Trump last week threatened to seal the border this week if Mexico did not immediately halt all illegal immigration into the U.S., a move would have enormous economic consequences on both sides of the border.

While Trump on Tuesday did not back off the idea completely, he said he was pleased with steps Mexico had taken in recent days and renewed his calls for Congress to make changes he contends would solve the problem.

“Let’s see if they keep it done,” he said of Mexico. “Now, if they don’t, or if we don’t make a deal with Congress, the border’s going to be closed, 100%.” He also said that he might only close “large sections of the border” and “not all of it.” He added that his posturing was “the only way we’re getting a response.”

Closing the border completely would disrupt manufacturing supply lines and the flow of goods ranging from avocados to cars, making for a “potentially catastrophic economic impact,” in the words of Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader.

Some inside the administration also worry it would only exacerbate illegal immigration.

Meantime, administration officials grappled with how they might minimize the impact of a shutdown or implement less sweeping actions.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, for example, told CNBC he’s been looking at potentially keeping truck lanes open.

“We are looking at different options, particularly if you can keep those freight lanes, the truck lanes, open,” he said. As for the hundreds of thousands of tourists and workers who cross the border legally, Kudlow said, “that may be difficult.”

Earlier, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders had told reporters that, while, “Eventually, it may be that it’s the best decision that we close the border,” the president was “not working on a specific timeline” and all options remained on the table. The Council of Economic Advisers, she said, was conducting a number of studies on the impact, and “working with the president to give him those options.”

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in an appearance on MSNBC that closing only certain entry ports, or parts of all of them, could be among the steps short of closing the entire border.

It was a shift from Trump’s threat late last week to seal the whole border, and quickly. “I am not kidding around,” he said then, exasperated by the swelling numbers of migrants, thousands of whom were being released into the U.S. because border officials had no space for them. Arrests along the southern border have skyrocketed in recent months and border agents were on track to make 100,000 arrests or denials of entry in March, a 12-year high. More than half of those are families with children, who require extra care.

With southern border facilities near a breaking point, U.S. officials are busing many migrants hundreds of miles inland and dropping them off at bus stations and churches.

Trump has mocked and vowed to end that “catch and release” practice but overwhelmed authorities saw no choice.