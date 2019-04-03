Trumbull coroner rules on Monday's Niles murder/suicide case

NILES — The Trumbull County Coroner's Office has ruled the death of Jennifer L. Williams, 52, to be a homicide as a result of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The death of her husband, Joseph J. Williams, 49, has been ruled a suicide as a result of a gunshot wound to the head.

The rulings agree with the theory put forth by Niles police that their deaths were a murder/suicide and that Joseph Williams killed his wife and himself in their Henry Street home early Monday.

Jennifer Williams' homicide is the third in the city this year. Their son called 911 at 11:42 a.m. Monday after seeing his mother's body inside their home.

He had gone to check on her after family members had been unable to contact her.