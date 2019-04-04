Singer-songwriter praises SMARTS program

By WILLIAM K. ALCORN

alcorn@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

The arts give people hope for their dreams, said Mahoning Valley-area native Kirsti Manna, keynote speaker for the inaugural SMARTS family dinner.

More than 300 people attended Wednesday night’s event at Stambaugh Auditorium, Fifth Avenue, on the city’s North Side.

SMARTS is an acronym for Students Motivated by the Arts, a community art school located in Youngstown’s Ohio One Building downtown.

Manna, who grew up in Poland, and her husband, Bill Warner, originally of Boardman, who accompanied her, are now part of the Nashville, Tenn., music scene.

Both are graduates of Youngstown State University’s Dana School of Music.

Warner is a music producer/recording engineer.

Manna, interviewed before her address, is a professional speaker, actress and singer-songwriter known for her six-week, Billboard No. 1 hit “Austin,” performed by Blake Shelton. Many other country music artists, including Gretchen Wilson, have recorded songs she has written.

Manna is also known for her Songwriter Girl and Songwriter Girl Camps, all-girl events she says are focused on song writing and creative empowerment.

Manna praised Becky Keck, SMARTS president, for helping to keep the arts alive in the Youngstown area.

“I feel connected to her work,” said Manna, who is conducting a Songwriter Girl Camp from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at SMARTS at Ohio One, 25 E. Boardman St. For information, call 339-574-2787.

“People don’t have to give up their day jobs to appreciate and participate in the arts. It’s just something that enhances their lives,” Manna said.

“I love it,” said Mike Gibson, 13, of Poland, of SMARTS.

He plays guitar and tuba in the Lowellville Middle School band and enhances his love of music by playing in the SMARTS Rock Band, which opened the program Wednesday with an original composition.

“I really want to be a musician. I think the world should prepare for hard rock to make a comeback,” Mike said.

Olivia Vinion of Youngstown, a student at the Montessori School of the Mahoning Valley, participates in SMARTS Jazz Fusion, in which other types of dance are added to jazz. She also participates in the SMARTS water-color vignette and sing and song writing classes. “It’s really fun,” Olivia said.

The products of various SMARTS art classes on display at the dinner offered a “visual of what we do,” said Myra Vitto, of Canfield, president of the SMARTS board.

“It was important to have this event to communicate to the community what we do,” said Vitto.

SMARTS is a community-based art school, helping to bridge the gap during and after school with arts curriculum. It is a place where culture, design and self-discovery are intertwined.

The school’s mission is to provide access and early training in the arts for the region’s K-12 youths with a focus on underserved populations.

“Becky’s leadership should be commended for organizing the family dinner,” said Alexa Sweeney Blackann, vice president of Sweeney Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, arts celebration event sponsor.

SMARTS classes are amazing, said Blackann, who said three of her children are in the program.