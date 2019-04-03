I-80 crash victim ID’d

AUSTINTOWN

The man killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday evening along Interstate 80 “may have suffered a cardiac episode,” according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A Tuesday release from the patrol’s Canfield post identifies the man as Matthew C. Curto, 59, of Warren.

Curto was traveling east along I-80 when he lost control of his car near mile marker 224, drove off the side of the road and struck a guardrail just after 8 p.m. Austintown Township Fire Department responders found Curto “unresponsive” in the vehicle. He was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers believe Curto was wearing a seat belt during the crash and do not suspect alcohol is a factor in the crash.

No other injuries were reported. Troopers continue to investigate. Tribute on A4

Police seek robber

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are looking for this man they say robbed the Adult Toy & Gift Store, 1410 Market St., just before midnight Friday.

Reports said the man claimed to have a gun but a weapon was never shown, and he got away with an undetermined amount of cash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Michael Lambert at 330-742-8249.

Details emerge in Niles couple’s deaths

NILES

A police report says after an officer found the body of Jennifer L. Williams, 52, in the kitchen of her home at 541 Henry St. on Monday, he found the body of her husband, Joseph J. Williams, 49, on a couch. The officer was on his way to the front door to let firefighters and other first responders into the home.

Both Williamses were dead at the scene, with police saying they believe Joseph Williams killed his wife, then killed himself between 7 and 11:42 a.m. The report lists Jennifer Williams’ death as premeditated aggravated murder. Joseph Williams appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head. A note and gun were nearby.

Their 18-year-old son called 911 after arriving at the home with a friend to check on his mother after not hearing from her, he said.

Cause of bus fire sought

POLAND

Firefighters are still trying to determine what caused a school bus to catch fire at Poland Seminary High School just after 5 a.m. Tuesday, said fire Chief Chip Comstock of the Western Reserve Joint Fire District.

The engine that responded used its deck gun – the water cannon on top of the fire engine – to reach the bus, which was behind a gate.

Firefighters used a saw to get through the gate, and a second engine assisted since the first engine’s water supply ran out.

One bus was destroyed, a second had minor damage and a third had some smoke damage.

“We’ve not made any determination as to the cause, but we don’t think there’s anything suspicious,” Comstock said.

Phantom Fireworks managers gather

WARREN

Vera Jones will be the keynote speaker at Youngstown-based Phantom Fireworks’ annual managers meetings at the Avalon Inn & Resort from Monday through April 11. Phantom Fireworks showroom management personnel from 15 states converge and prepare to kick off the Fourth of July fireworks season.

Jones, a motivational speaker, professional development coach and former scholar-athlete, will address the 200-plus attendees on April 10. She is also an author and award-winning television and radio broadcaster, including her current 11-year remote and studio analyst tenure with the Big Ten Network. Her experience includes work at ESPN, Fox Sports, Madison Square Garden Network, and NBA-TV.

She graduated from Syracuse University with a bachelor of science in broadcast journalism and a master’s degree in television and radio. Jones helped to lead the Syracuse Orange Women’s Basketball Team to two Big East Championships and two NCAA tournament bids.

Phantom Fireworks, headquartered in Youngstown, operates 80 permanent showrooms in 15 states, along with more than 1,400 temporary sales locations in 17 states.

Bikeway detour is open

CANFIELD

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission recently completed construction of a temporary detour for MetroParks Bikeway traffic to safely travel around the turnpike construction project directly south of the park’s Kirk Road trail head. The detour is open for use, and reconnects the bikeway to the section south of Kirk Road.

Monthly siren test set

HERMITAGE, Pa.

The Hermitage Fire Department will conduct the monthly test of the Shenango Valley weather warning sirens at 10 a.m. Thursday. The test will include activation of the Clark, Farrell, Sharpsville, Shenango Township, West Middlesex and Wheatland sirens.

ADHD treatment

YOUNGSTOWN

Daniel Waschbusch, professor of psychiatry and associate vice chairman for Research at Penn State Hershey Medical Center, talks about the treatment of ADHD at 5 p.m. Thursday, in Room 132 of DeBartolo Hall as part of the Youngstown State University Department of Psychology Colloquium Series.

The free public event is sponsored by the Mahoning Valley Mental Health Speaker Series and the YSU Department of Psychology.

Deadline approaches for Summer Honors Institute

YOUNGSTOWN

The deadline is Friday for gifted high-school students to apply for the 2019 Summer Honors Institute July 15-18 on the campus of Youngstown State University.

Application packets and course descriptions are available atysu.edu/honors.

Participants must be entering 10th, 11th or 12th grade during the 2019-20 academic year. They also must be formally identified as gifted and talented, or they must meet at least one of the qualifications for admission to the YSU Honors College (3.5 accumulative GPA or ACT composite score of 26 or above). A building principal, gifted coordinator, guidance counselor, school psychologist or other administrator must verify students’ eligibility.

For information, contact Sharyn Fees at sefees@ysu.edu or 330-941-4740.

Ohio History Day contest

YOUNGSTOWN

Students from Mahoning, Trumbull, Portage, Geauga and Ashtabula counties will compete in the 43rd Region 4 Ohio History Day contest Saturday hosted by the History Department at several buildings at Youngstown State University.

Ohio History Day is an academic competition for students in grades six to 12 that encourages student-driven historical research. For information, contact David Simonelli, professor of History, at dsimonelli@ysu.edu or 330-941-1601 or Brianna Treleven at bltreleven.americorps@gmail.com or 330-941-3459. Information is also available on the Region 4 website at oh-rysurc.nhd.org.