Firefighters on scene of South Side fire


April 3, 2019 at 5:04p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Firefighters are battling a fire at a home on Joseph Street. The call came in about 4:45 p.m.

The home is occupied but the occupants managed to get out.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$549500


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$298000