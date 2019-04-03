By David Skolnick

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s Design Review Committee approved a proposal from a downtown business to replace its outdoor patio.

The committee Tuesday agreed to let owners of The Knox Building, 110 W. Federal St., install a stucco and brick patio, replacing the aluminum one that’s been there since 2010. The work is expected to be done by June.

“The aluminum hasn’t held up very well,” said Jacob Harver, the head of the Lemon Grove LLC, which owns the building. “The aluminum has taken a beating.”

The building is home to the Federal, a first-floor restaurant and bar, as well as the Lemon Grove Concert & Game Room on the second floor and the McKelvey Gallery on the third floor.

The long-term plan is to remove the stucco on the building and restore the brick underneath, Harver said. The building was erected in 1909.

Harver also wanted to also seek approval for an awning and a “Knox Building” sign above the awning as long as a couple of trees in front of the building were removed. If the trees remained, there wouldn’t be enough room for the awning, he said.

But Angelo Pignatelli, a committee member, objected to taking down the trees.

Committee member Charles Shasho, the city’s deputy director of public works, said, “Trees are a touchy subject downtown” and that each case needs to be looked at individually.

The tree roots are causing bricks around them to be raised, causing damage to the surrounding sidewalk, Harver said.

“It would alleviate congestion to not have the trees,” he said. “It causes a bottleneck. It gets congested, and there’s a safety issue.”

The committee agreed to postpone a decision on the removal of the trees, and Harver withdrew his request.