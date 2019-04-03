Canfield hires attorney for water service review

CANFIELD — City council members approved hiring a special legal counsel who will review the city’s bulk-water purchase agreement with the city of Youngstown.

“In the future, we may need a little support and some help in terms of water negotiations, if that landscape currently changes,” said City Attorney Mark Fortunato after a council meeting tonight.

Fortunato is referring to a new agreement between Youngstown and the ABC Water and Storm Water District that allows the district to provide potable water to nearly 800 township residents otherwise drawing well water.

