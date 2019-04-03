Campbell City Council puts renewal levy on November ballot

CAMPBELL — City council agreed to place a 5-year, 3.5-mill property tax renewal levy on the November ballot.

City officials are awaiting information from the Mahoning County Auditor’s Office before they can estimate how much the renewal will generate should voters support the measure.

The levy was first passed in 2010 as a means of offsetting declining tax revenues.

Council President George Levendis said at tonight’s meeting without the renewal the city “wouldn’t be able to function.”

