BUSINESS digest

3 defense contracts for Hunt Valve

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co. Inc., 1913 E. State St., dba Union Flonetics, has been awarded three Defense Logistics Agency contracts totaling $162,091 to manufacture safety-relief valves.

AOH opening

GIRARD

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will host a ribbon-cutting for Accord Occupational Health at 10 a.m. today at the Accord Occupational Health office at 1 Petro Place, Suite 1.

AOH offers testing services – such as drug and alcohol screens and CDL physicals – for companies, as well as workplace physicals and hearing tests, among other services.

Center expansion

WARREN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will host a ribbon-cutting at 5 p.m. Thursday for the expansion and opening of a new Adult and Teen Challenge of Ohio Valley location.

The ceremony is at 3217 Surrey Road SE and will be followed by an inaugural benefit and silent auction. The auction begins at 5:30 p.m., and a time for networking begins at 6:30.

gLeaf ribbon-cutting

WARREN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will host a ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. Friday for gLeaf Medical, a medical marijuana dispensary, at 2932 Youngstown Road SE.

Lessons in saving

LORDSTOWN

The Associated School Employees Credit Union has partnered with Lordstown Elementary School in an effort to teach students about savings.

As part of the program, students are taught about budgeting and saving and develop skills in math, finance and currency value.

Students were encouraged to collectively save money throughout the year to fund a fun activity for each grade level at the end of the year.

