BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Crystal Shehab and Edgar Cruz, Youngstown, boy, April 1.
Amber Haiss and Michael Brunton, Girard, girl, April 1.
Kelsey Ewing, Leetonia, girl, April 1.
Jeff and Marie Stryffeler, Salem, boy, April 1.
Joe and Sabrina Radcliff, Struthers, girl, April 1.
Rocco and Amy Nolfi, Lowellville, girl, April 1.
John and Danielle Sharlock, Girard, girl, April 1.
Denaju Berry and Demecio Ross, Youngstown, boy, April 1.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.