BIRTHS


April 3, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Crystal Shehab and Edgar Cruz, Youngstown, boy, April 1.

Amber Haiss and Michael Brunton, Girard, girl, April 1.

Kelsey Ewing, Leetonia, girl, April 1.

Jeff and Marie Stryffeler, Salem, boy, April 1.

Joe and Sabrina Radcliff, Struthers, girl, April 1.

Rocco and Amy Nolfi, Lowellville, girl, April 1.

John and Danielle Sharlock, Girard, girl, April 1.

Denaju Berry and Demecio Ross, Youngstown, boy, April 1.

