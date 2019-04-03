Athena Award nominees announced

Staff report

BOARDMAN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and The Vindicator announced this year’s 15 nominees for the Athena Award.

The nominees are:

Jennifer Brainard, co-owner, Champion Skate.

Jaclyn Carpenter, director of booking, JAC Management Group/JAC LIVE.

Nikki Carter, chief strategy officer, Mercy Health for the Great Lakes Group.

Sherri Clay, registered senior client associate, Merrill Lynch.

Charyn Faenza, director, application solutions for First National Bank.

Jennifer Johnson, area manager, Aqua Ohio.

Joyce Kale-Pesta, director, Mahoning County Board of Elections.

M. Brigid Kennedy, president, Ursuline Ministries.

Jenna Kifer, human resource manager, Homes for Kids and treasurer, WRC-SHRM Western Reserve Chapter of SHRM.

Tammy King, acting dean, Bitonte College of Health and Human Resouces at Youngstown State University.

Katherine C. Komara, director of operations, Behavioral Health Institute at Mercy Health-Youngstown Hospital.

Sarah Michaliszyn, associate professor and chairwoman, Department of Kinesiology & Sports Science, Youngstown State University.

Alicia Prieto Langarica, associate professor, YSU.

Jennifer Roller, president, Raymond John Wean Foundation.

Sarah Wilschek, community development manager, Jewish Community Center.

The winner will be named at the 27th annual Athena Award Dinner on May 16 at Mr. Anthony’s Banquet Center, 7440 South Ave., Boardman. For ticket information, email chelsea@regionalchamber.com.

Valley native Elizabeth McIntyre, publisher and editor of Crain’s Cleveland Business, is the keynote speaker.