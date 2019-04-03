Agenda Thursday
Craig Beach Village, planning & zoning commission meeting, 7 p.m., municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road, Lake Milton.
Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, technical advisory committee meeting at 10 a.m., citizens advisory board at 6 p.m., City Centre One Building, 10th-floor conference room, 100 E. Federal St., Suite 1000, Youngstown.
Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.
Lordstown Village, streets, sidewalks, public parks, buildings, grounds and general improvement committee meeting, 4:30 p.m., council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.
Southington school board, special meeting, 5:30 p.m., high-school library, 2482 state Route 534.
