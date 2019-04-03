Cortland teens charged with aggravated robbery in Niles

Staff report

NILES

Two Cortland teens remain in the Trumbull County jail after being arraigned Monday in Niles Municipal Court on aggravated-robbery charges. The offense is alleged to have happened Saturday near Eastwood Mall.

Austin J. Dunn, 19, of Prince Drive and Alyssa R. Corradetti, 19, of Robbies Run are each being held in lieu of $250,000 bond. No pleas were entered, and they return for a second hearing next week.

A man, 20, of Warren told police he was in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Regal Cinema at 7:54 p.m. when two people with guns approached him, one with a bandana on his face.

One of them opened his door, reached into the vehicle and said, “Give me all you got,” then took cash out of his vehicle, according to a Niles police report.

The victim said the two left in a vehicle. The victim followed the vehicle and saw it parked near North Road Tobacco, 2008 North Road, and alerted police.

Niles Police Capt. Robert Miketa located the vehicle. He and other officers arrested Dunn and Corradetti at gunpoint and recovered two guns, $945 in cash and suspected marijuana and other drugs from the vehicle.

Police also are investigating whether the victim knew the suspects.