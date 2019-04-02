Youngstown police seek public help to ID robber
YOUNGSTOWN — Police are looking for this man they say robbed the Adult Toy & Gift Store, 1410 Market St., just before midnight Friday.
Reports said the man claimed to have a gun but a weapon was never shown and got away with cash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Michael Lambert at 330-742-8249.
