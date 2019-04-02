Woodward to speak at Kent State University

KENT

Kent State University said journalist Bob Woodward is scheduled to speak at the school next month.

Kent State President Beverly Warren announced that Woodward, an associate editor for the Washington Post, will speak at the university’s student center May 4. She described him in the announcement as “one of the most influential and well-known journalists of our times.”

The Akron Beacon Journal reported that Woodward’s talk will coincide with Kent State’s commemoration of the May 4, 1970, shootings on the university’s campus where four students were killed and nine others were wounded by Ohio National Guard soldiers.

Lawsuit asks return of driver’s license lamination fees

COLUMBUS

A lawsuit seeking refunds for some 2 million Ohioans who paid for driver’s license lamination services that didn’t take place has been filed in Ohio.

Lawyer Marc Dann, a former Ohio attorney general now in private practice, filed the lawsuit recently with Ohio’s Court of Claims. It seeks class-action status and asks the court to order the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles to repay the $1.50 fee plus interest to anyone wrongly charged, for a total of more than $3 million.

The bureau continued charging the fee on driver’s licenses and state ID cards after it stopped its laminating services July 2. An outside vendor now produces and mails the licenses and IDs.

A spokesman for Attorney General Dave Yost, who represents Ohio’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles, declined to comment.

Police: Suspect enters river in police chase; body recovered

LODI

Police in Ohio said a man was trying to evade capture from officers and jumped or fell into a river where his body was recovered hours later.

Lodi police said they responded about 1:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of a man breaking into vehicles in the village in Northeast Ohio’s Medina County. Police said the suspect led police on a half-mile foot chase to Lodi Community Park where they believe he “jumped or fell from the ledge” into the Black River.

Police said officers tried to rescue the man but lost sight of him. Rescue teams responded and began searching the river and its banks, locating the man’s body about 500 feet downstream in the river about 8 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities haven’t released the man’s identity.

Police: Man pushes into police department, assaults officers

LOCKLAND

Police in Ohio said a man forced his way into a police department, assaulted officers and a firefighter there and was then arrested.

Lockland police said 33-year-old Y.C. Arnold pushed his way into the village’s police department in suburban Cincinnati on Saturday night. Police said there were no serious injuries reported, but it took several officers to finally arrest the Cincinnati man. Authorities said Arnold continued to fight officials through the entire altercation.

Court records show that Arnold was arrested on charges of assault, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and possession of drugs.

Authorities didn’t release any information on a potential motive.

A message seeking comment was left Monday for Arnold’s attorney at the Hamilton County Public Defender’s Office.

Associated Press