Troopers seize $7,000 worth of meth in Ashtabula County

COLUMBUS — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a New York man after a traffic stop in Ashtabula County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 85 grams of methamphetamine worth $7,000.

On March 23, at 12:30 p.m., troopers stopped a 2014 Honda Accord with California registration for a marked-lanes violation on Interstate 90. While interacting with the driver, troopers detected an odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable-cause search revealed user amounts of marijuana. A further search revealed the methamphetamine.

The driver, Derek L. Tackitt, 57, of Clayton, N.Y., was placed in the Ashtabula County Jail and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

If convicted, he could face up to eight years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.