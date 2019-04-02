Texas company says it is working to put out the fire

HOUSTON (AP) — The president and CEO of a company whose plant caught fire in Texas says crews are working with local fire responders to extinguish the blaze.

John Foley is president and chief executive officer of KMCO, whose plant in Crosby caught fire today. Authorities say one person was killed and two others injured.

Foley says the company is "deeply saddened" to confirm the injuries and fatality. He says the company has activated its emergency response team and incident command center because of the blaze.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says preliminary information shows isobutylene initially started the fire, and is still burning.

Isobutylene is a flammable colorless gas used in the production of high-octane gasoline.