Rayen Early College students learn about Mahoning River

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Rayen Early College High School students will learn about the local watershed during a riverwalk Wednesday.

The 10th graders are enrolled in a college-level geography course. They will evaluate vegetation along the Mahoning River banks and assess the amount of sediment in the water. The class will walk from the Rayen Early College building at 20 W. Wood St., and arrive at the Spring Common Bridge about 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 3.

Stephanie Dyer, environmental program manager for Eastgate Council of Regional Governments, will talk to the students about the river.

The students will write about the waterway, the surrounding areas and the biodiversity they observe.