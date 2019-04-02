Poland school bus catches fire

POLAND — Firefighters are still trying to determine what caused a school bus to catch fire at Poland Seminary High School just after 5 a.m. today, said fire Chief Chip Comstock of the Western Reserve Joint Fire District.

The engine that responded used its deck gun, the water cannon on top of the fire engine, to reach the bus, which was behind a gate.

Firefighters used a saw to get through the gate, and a second engine assisted since the first engine’s water supply ran out.

One bus was destroyed, a second had minor damage and a third had some smoke damage.

“We’ve not made any determination as to the cause, but we don’t think there’s anything suspicious,” Comstock said. No one was injured.