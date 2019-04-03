Phantom Fireworks managers from 15 states meet April 8-11 at Avalon

WARREN

Vera Jones will be the keynote speaker at Youngstown-based Phantom Fireworks’ annual managers meetings at the Avalon Inn & Resort April 8-11. Phantom Fireworks showroom management personnel from 15 states converge and prepare to kick off the Fourth of July fireworks season.

Jones, a motivational speaker, professional development coach and former scholar-athlete, will address the 200-plus attendees on April 10 and will motivate the Phantom Fireworks team,

Jones is also an author and award-winning television and radio broadcaster, including her current 11-year remote and studio analyst tenure with the Big Ten Network. Her experience includes work at ESPN, Fox Sports, Madison Square Garden Network, and NBA-TV.

She graduated from Syracuse University with a bachelor of science in broadcast journalism and a master’s degree in television and radio. Jones helped to lead the Syracuse Orange Women’s Basketball Team to two Big East Championships and two NCAA Tournament bids.

Phantom Fireworks, headquartered in Youngstown, operates 80 permanent, full-line consumer fireworks showrooms in 15 states, along with more than 1,400 temporary sales locations in 17 states