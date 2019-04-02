Passover food drive through April 18

YOUNGSTOWN

The Jewish Community Relations Council of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation, 505 Gypsy Lane, is having Chametz for Hunger, a Passover food drive, until April 18, to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley.

Every $1 provides five meals to local families. Monetary donations should be mailed to the JCRC office. Donations of nonperishable food items may be dropped off at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown; Akiva Academy; Temple El Emeth, 3970 Logan Way; Congregation Rodef Sholom, 1119 Elm St.; and Congregation Ohev Tzedek, 5245 Glenwood Ave.

For information, call the JCRC office at 330-746-3250, ext. 108.

Healthy eating program

BOARDMAN

“Healthy Eating for You,” a free program sponsored by Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley and led by a registered dietitian, will address portion size, reading and understanding nutrition labels, and learning to eat mindfully.

This program is from 2 to 4 p.m. April 9 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, 8401 Market St. To register, call 330-480-3070.

1,300 attend OSU Transplant Reunion

COLUMBUS

More than 1,300 guests and volunteers recently gathered for the 11th annual Comprehensive Transplant Center Buckeye Pinwheel Planting and Transplant Reunion honoring former transplant patients, organ donors and living kidney and liver donors.

Held on the front plaza of Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, festivities began with a pinwheel dedication ceremony featuring a transplant recipient and organ donor family, followed by the planting of more than 9,700 red and silver pinwheels.

Each pinwheel represented an organ transplant performed at the Wexner Medical Center since its first organ transplant, a kidney, in 1967.

Ohio State’s Comprehensive Transplant Center, the region’s only adult transplant center and one of the top 15 transplant programs by volume in the United States, is celebrating 52 years of organ transplants.

Doctors have performed more than 9,700 lifesaving transplants, including heart, lung, kidney, liver and pancreas transplants. To register as an organ donor, visit: wexnermedical.osu.edu/Buckeye4Life.