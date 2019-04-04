One Hot celebration

YOUNGSTOWN

One Hot Cookie will celebrate its sixth anniversary Wednesday with promotional specials at its downtown and Boardman locations. The shops will be open from noon to 9 p.m. for the celebration.

The team also is opening Oh Donut Co. today at 1315 Boardman-Canfield Road, next to One Hot Cookie. The breakfast shop is sharing a space with Spruce Home Decor & Gifts and will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends.