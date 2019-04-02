New details emerge in Niles murder-suicide case

NILES — The police department released an initial report today on the shooting deaths of Jennifer L. Williams, 52, and her husband Joseph J. Williams, 49, both of 541 Henry St.

The report lists Jennifer Williams' death as premeditated aggravated murder. Police believe Joseph J. Williams killed his wife and then killed himself sometime between 7 a.m. Monday and 11:42 a.m. when the couple's son called 911.

He said he could see his mother on the floor of the kitchen with blood on her chest .

Their son had gone there to check on his mother, he told a 911 operator. The first officer to arrive went inside the rear door near Jennifer Williams' body, then went through the living room to unlock the front door for other police officers and firefighters. That's when he saw the body of Joseph J. Williams on a couch.

He appeared to have a gunshot wound to the head. A note was nearby. Police recovered two empty bullet shell casings.

Police said both were deceased at the scene.