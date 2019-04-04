Kellogg to sell Keebler

NEW YORK

Kellogg is selling Keebler cookies and other brands for $1.3 billion, about $2.6 billion less than it spent on that brand alone 17 years ago.

Food producers are trying to find new brands with more growth potential as consumers seek food and snack alternatives that are at least perceived to be healthier.

Along with Keebler, the Battle Creek, Mich., company said Monday that it will sell Mother’s and Famous Amos cookie brands, as well as its fruit-flavored snack, pie crust and ice cream cone businesses, to the Italian sweets maker Ferraro.

The brands generated sales of $900 million and profits of $75 million last year, according to Kellogg.

Kellogg acquired Keebler Foods, founded in 1853, in 2001 for $3.86 billion.

Ferrero is best known for the brand Nutella hazelnut cream. The company said Monday that it will also acquire six U.S. manufacturing plants from Kellogg.

The sale is expected to close by the end of July.

Staff/wire reports