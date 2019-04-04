HomeGoods land

LORDSTOWN

HomeGoods Inc. confirmed Monday it has completed the purchase of about 290 acres along Hallock Young Road that will allow it to begin construction of its long-proposed warehouse. U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, also announced the land purchase in an email late Saturday.

“We expect to begin construction of our distribution center in the coming weeks, which will help service HomeGoods’ growing network of stores and create approximately 1,000 jobs for residents of the village and neighboring communities once the facility is fully operational,” Andrew Mastrangelo, TJX/HomeGoods manager of media relations, said in an email.