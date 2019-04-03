HF10 gives people with chronic pain an alternative

By JESSICA HARDIN

jhardin@vindy.com

WARREN

For the last 12 years, 47-year-old Timothy Hopkins has experienced debilitating back pain.

An industrial accident in 2007 rendered him unable to sleep, sit or stand for long periods, drive distances or walk far.

On Dec. 3, a new device called HF10 changed his life, he said.

“This device has lowered my pain 70 percent. It made me more mobile and allowed me to play with my grandsons. ... It’s turned my life a whole 180. They’re taking me off medications that helped me sleep. I’m able to participate in more things that I enjoy,” said Hopkins, of Newton Falls.

HF10 is implanted in a patient’s spine and transmits electric pulses to reduce pain.



“Clinical trials say that 70 percent of patients have more than 50 percent improvement in pain throughout their first 12 months follow-up,” said Dr. Maged Fouad, the medical director of pain management at Mercy Health. Dr. Fouad was interviewed Tuesday at Mercy Health — Howland Pain Medicine, 1934 Niles Cortland Road Northeast, Suite B.

So far, Dr. Fouad has implanted HF10 in six patients.

Hopkins has a model with a rechargeable battery he charges each night.

HF10 is a viable option for patients with back or leg pain who aren’t candidates for surgery or who, like Hopkins, have tried surgery without results, doctors said.

The device is more likely to be successful for patients who aren’t on pain medication.

Introducing the device early in the pain-management process instead of pain medication increases effectiveness, Dr. Fouad said. Early introduction of HF10 could also reduce the amount of people who develop addictions to opiates in the process of treating chronic pain.

“I think it will help, in a retrospective way down the road, by not prescribing [medication] now,” Dr. Fouad said.



Though Hopkins was apprehensive about the surgery and having a battery in his body, he’s happy he decided to give HF10 a try and encourages others to do the same.

“This device has absolutely changed my life. You’re a different person in pain,” Hopkins said.