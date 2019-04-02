Mahoning deputy dies unexpectedly

Brown served as a guard in Marines Corps

By Justin Dennis

jdennis@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said deputies’ “hearts are all very broken” after learning 24-year deputy and former Marine Corps Sgt. Jim Brown died Sunday of a heart attack.

Brown, 52, and his wife, Stephanie, had two sons, age 23 and 20. The couple would have celebrated 24 years of marriage next week.

“He was very loving. He was very caring. He was very dedicated to his family, to work, to the Marine Corps,” Stephanie said. “He definitely was very proud of being a Marine and his accomplishments while he was a Marine.”

Brown served in the Marine Corps as a guard at U.S. embassies in Athens, Greece, and Togo, West Africa, Stephanie said. He also earned expert marksmanship badges for rifles and pistols during his service years.

When Brown returned home, however, he favored the bow on hunting excursions, Stephanie said. Fly fishing was also a “passion” – “he loved going to New York and salmon fishing in the fall and trout fishing in the spring,” she said.

Brown remained on the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office’s active roster, assigned to the Mahoning County Violent Crimes Task Force, up until his death, Greene said.

“He’s one of those guys you can’t find a bad thing to say about – he’s that well-loved and respected,” Greene said. “Just a super employee and a better person.

“This was just a shocker to everybody, and our hearts and prayers go out to Jim’s family.”

Stephanie said her husband’s fatal heart attack was “completely unexpected,” with no signs of pain or other warning symptoms.

She said she’ll remember the man’s laugh and “his ability to make people laugh.”

“He was kind of the life of the party,” she said. “He was the guy you wanted to come to your party.”

Stephanie said calling hours are set for 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 5801 Mahoning Ave., Austintown, with a military ceremony to follow Saturday’s calling hours.