Driver in crash not ID’d

AUSTINTOWN

The identity of a driver who died after a one-vehicle accident about 8:15 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 80 east has not yet been revealed.

A spokeswoman for the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a vehicle the person was driving went off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail. No one else was injured.

Driver hits firetruck

LIBERTY

A driver struck a township firetruck Monday as firefighters were responding to a car accident on Gypsy Lane.

The firefighters had been treating people who were involved in another car accident.

No injuries were reported in either crash, but the truck will be out of service for some time, according to the Liberty Township Fire Department Facebook page.

Vehicle break-ins

BOARDMAN

A Carter Circle resident reported multiple incidents of neighbors’ vehicles being entered, according to police reports.

The resident told police he had surveillance footage of two suspects in hooded sweatshirts entering cars belonging to his brother and his girlfriend early Friday.

He told police both vehicles were unlocked, and nothing was missing.

The same resident reported an alarm he set up near his vehicle went off early Monday. Surveillance footage shows two men dressed in black with their hoods up looking into the victim’s car.

When he heard the alarm, the resident chased the men from his home. The incidents are under investigation.

Community meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

Handel’s Neighborhood Association will host its community meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Newport Library, 3730 Market St. Participants can learn more about how to get involved with the association. The meeting will include updates on what’s happening in the neighborhood, volunteer and sponsorship opportunities and discussion of a re-branding strategy, an effort that is being led by RJ Thompson.

For information, contact Tricia Davignon at 330-501-8139 or email tadavignon@gmail.com. Handel’s Neighborhood Association received a Neighborhood Success Grant from the Raymond John Wean Foundation to support the Handel’s Neighborhood Engagement & Enhancement Project.

Sign meeting canceled

LISBON

The public meeting scheduled for Wednesday regarding the proposal to install new signing to reroute U.S. Route 30 in Columbiana County is canceled. The Ohio Department of Transportation had scheduled the session at Little Beaver Creek Greenway Trailhead Railroad Station, 232 S. Market St.

Car on fire on Wick deck

YOUNGSTOWN

The Wick Avenue parking deck at Youngstown State University was closed for a few hours Monday after a car caught fire there about 8:50 a.m.

The car was on the deck’s third level. City fire crews used a ladder truck to douse the flames because of the difficulty of getting a fire engine inside the deck.

There were no injuries. Two other vehicles also were damaged.

Relay For Life event

YOUNGSTOWN

Relay For Life, a community-based fundraising event for the American Cancer Society, is from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Farmers National Bank Field on the Youngstown State University campus.

Several YSU teams will participate, including the Division of Student Success, the Department of Communication, the YSU Bowling Team, Zeta Tau Alpha, the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, the Division of University Relations, Student Government Association and many more.

Last year’s event raised more than $13,000. To learn more, register or make a donation, visit RelayForLife.org/Youngstown.

Unwanted prescriptions can be dropped off

NILES

Law-enforcement officers from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office and the Trumbull-Ashtabula Group Law Enforcement Task Force are collecting and destroying prescription drugs from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday as part of Operation: Empty Medicine Cabinet.

Unused or expired drugs in original containers or sealed plastic bags can be dropped off at the Sears merchandise pick-up door behind Eastwood Mall. Officers will count the medications and destroy them.

Medications accepted are pills, capsules, patches, gels, powders, ointments, syrups, vitamins, inhalers and pet medications. Medications not accepted are needles, syringes, lancets, thermometers, IV bags and aerosol cans.

The aim of the program is to limit the misuse of drugs by children and teens who often get drugs from their family’s medicine cabinets. For information, call 330-675-2765, ext. 119.

Advocacy training

YOUNGSTOWN

Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to attend Mental Health Advocacy Training from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. next Tuesday in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center, sponsored by Youngstown State University Student Government.

The purpose of the training is to educate the campus community on various mental health disorders that students may face and to learn about warning signs.

For information, call 330-941-3591 or email ysusga@gmail.com.

Immunization clinics

WARREN

The Warren City Health District, 258 W. Market St., Suite 327, will have childhood immunization clinics from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday and April 22, May 6 and 20, and June 3 and 17. All clinics are walk-in; no appointments are necessary.

The child should be well, free of fever, rash or illness. An updated shot record is required. A $10 administration fee is charged, but some insurances are accepted. For information, call 330-841-2596.

Hubbard library event

HUBBARD

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Hubbard Public Library’s entrance renovation at 2 p.m. April 13 at 436 W. Liberty St. The community is welcome to attend. Library administration, staff and Sen. Sean O’ Brien of Bazetta, D-32nd, will attend the event.