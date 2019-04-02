DeWine, leadership expected to discuss gas tax hike

COLUMBUS

Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio House and Senate leadership are expected to make statements today on Ohio’s transportation budget, which includes a proposed gas tax hike.

A House-Senate committee that worked to resolve disparate gas tax hike proposals from the governor and lawmakers agreed today on a 10.5-cent increase to the gasoline tax and a 19-cent increase to the diesel tax, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

DeWine initially sought an 18-cent increase to the gas tax, while the Senate last week floated a 9-cent increase for gas and a 16-cent increase for diesel.

The media briefing is expected to follow adjournment of both wings of the Legislature.

