Cruze numbers


April 2, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Sales for the General Motors Chevrolet Cruze will be released today. It is the first release of sales numbers for the car since the GM Lordstown Assembly Plant closed March 8. GM releases its sales figures quarterly.

