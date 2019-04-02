BUSINESS digest

Spike in gas prices

Gas prices spiked in Northeast Ohio this week, increasing 11 cents according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The increase is being attributed to the tightening of regional oil inventories.

This week’s average gas price in Northeast Ohio was $2.535. The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Youngstown on Monday was $2.57.

The national gas price average is $2.69, a 44-cent increase since New Year’s Day, and a seven-cent increase over the national gas price average last week.

One Hot celebration

YOUNGSTOWN

One Hot Cookie will celebrate its sixth anniversary Wednesday with promotional specials at its downtown and Boardman locations. The shops will be open from noon to 9 p.m. for the celebration.

The team also is opening Oh Donut Co. today at 1315 Boardman-Canfield Road, next to One Hot Cookie. The breakfast shop is sharing a space with Spruce Home Decor & Gifts and will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends.

Cruze numbers

Sales for the General Motors Chevrolet Cruze will be released today. It is the first release of sales numbers for the car since the GM Lordstown Assembly Plant closed March 8. GM releases its sales figures quarterly.

HomeGoods land

LORDSTOWN

HomeGoods Inc. confirmed Monday it has completed the purchase of about 290 acres along Hallock Young Road that will allow it to begin construction of its long-proposed warehouse. U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, also announced the land purchase in an email late Saturday.

“We expect to begin construction of our distribution center in the coming weeks, which will help service HomeGoods’ growing network of stores and create approximately 1,000 jobs for residents of the village and neighboring communities once the facility is fully operational,” Andrew Mastrangelo, TJX/HomeGoods manager of media relations, said in an email.

Kellogg to sell Keebler

NEW YORK

Kellogg is selling Keebler cookies and other brands for $1.3 billion, about $2.6 billion less than it spent on that brand alone 17 years ago.

Food producers are trying to find new brands with more growth potential as consumers seek food and snack alternatives that are at least perceived to be healthier.

Along with Keebler, the Battle Creek, Mich., company said Monday that it will sell Mother’s and Famous Amos cookie brands, as well as its fruit-flavored snack, pie crust and ice cream cone businesses, to the Italian sweets maker Ferraro.

The brands generated sales of $900 million and profits of $75 million last year, according to Kellogg.

Kellogg acquired Keebler Foods, founded in 1853, in 2001 for $3.86 billion.

Ferrero is best known for the brand Nutella hazelnut cream. The company said Monday that it will also acquire six U.S. manufacturing plants from Kellogg.

The sale is expected to close by the end of July.

Staff/wire reports

