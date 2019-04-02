Bikeway detour now open
CANFIELD — The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission recently completed construction of a temporary detour for MetroParks Bikeway traffic to safely travel around the turnpike construction project located directly south of the park’s Kirk Road trail head.
The detour is now open for use, and reconnects the bikeway to the section south of Kirk Road.
