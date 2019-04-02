Agenda Wednesday

Jackson Township trustees, special fire department and road personnel meeting, 10 a.m., 10613 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

Mahoning County commissioners, board meeting, 12:30 p.m., commissioners’ hearing room, Mahoning County Courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

McDonald Village Council, caucus and council meetings at 6 p.m., community room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Salem school board, building & grounds committee meeting, 7:30 a.m., administration office, 1226 E. State St.

Youngstown City Council, finance committee, 4:45 p.m.; regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., 26 S. Phelps St.

Youngstown City School Academic Distress Commission, 12:30 p.m., East High School, 474 Bennington Ave. Purpose: Presentation from Finding Leaders regarding CEO search.

