Niles police suspect murder-suicide on Henry Street

Staff report

NILES

A husband and wife were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide at 541 Henry Street in Niles on Monday.

Joseph and Jennifer Williams’ son and another man checked on them at 11:42 a.m. after the son hadn’t heard from them that morning, Niles police said, and spotted the woman shot in the kitchen.

Her husband also was found dead in the home in another room. He had also been shot, and a gun was found near him, Niles police chief Jay Holland said. Police found a note in the home suggesting what happened, he said.

The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office and the Niles Police Department are investigating. There have been no previous domestic-violence calls at the home, Holland said.

If one of the deaths is ruled a homicide, it will be the third one in Niles so far this year. Matthew S. Burroughs, 35, was killed by police as he entered the parking lot of his apartment in the Royal Mall on Jan. 2. Britney Mazanec, 33, of Niles was shot and killed as she drove her car away from the Hideaway Lounge on Youngstown after a confrontation at the tavern Feb. 24.

Warren also has had three homicides this year.