Meeting to address plans for future of township

By Justin Dennis

jdennis@vindy.com

CANFIELD

A public meeting set for later this month will lay out the blueprint for future development in the township.

Trustees and zoning officials have set a public meeting on the township’s comprehensive land-use plan from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 10 at the Canfield Library branch, 43 W. Main St.

The meeting will cover “township general trends and conditions, community assets and vision and goals for the future,” reads a resolution approved during a trustees meeting earlier this week.

Trustee Marie Cartwright said about 35 community stakeholders – owners of businesses or larger township parcels – have responded to letters asking for involvement in the land-use planning process and have submitted their input.

The meeting is a “consolidation of all the suggestions” from previous stakeholders’ meetings for the general public to review and offer suggestions, Cartwright said.

The land-use plan will review residential- and commercial-zoning designations, for which trustees sought public input through a series of public meetings in December, Trustee Joe Paloski said last month.

It’s expected to cost about $50,000 and to finish this year, he said. The township contracted with CT Consultants of Youngstown for research work, he said.

During last week’s trustees meeting, the trustees signed a revised version of the township’s annexation agreement with the city of Canfield for the Red Gate Farm property at U.S. Route 62 and Leffingwell Road.

Cartwright recognized the six Cardinal Joint Fire District responders who rescued a Green Township man from a barn fire Feb. 13 and who were honored during a March 25 fire district meeting.

Goshen police said the man was trapped inside the barn when it caught fire that morning and was severely burned.

“They went above their duty in risking their lives to make sure this man survived,” Cartwright said.