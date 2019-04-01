JAC to work with Live Nation for amphitheater events

YOUNGSTOWN — JAC Management Group and JAC Live announced today a partnership with Live Nation to book and promote major live concerts and events at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater.

The venue is located on 22 acres along the Mahoning River in downtown Youngstown. The amphitheater is expected to be finished in early June with the first events planned for June 14 and 15.

“Over the last 10 years we have we have proudly fostered and grown our relationship with Michael Belkin and the Live Nation Cleveland team here at the Covelli Centre,” said Eric Ryan, JAC president who manages the center and will also run the amphitheater. “The extension of this relationship in the form of a strategic partnership will allow us to further strengthen our industry relationships that will ultimately yield marquee performers and entertainment in Youngstown.”

The venue will host several types of events: community and locally/regionally promoted, and nationally/internationally promoted, Ryan said.

“In the initial planning stages of the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater, we had two key objectives in mind: first, we wanted a space with the ability to host a variety of local and community events in the spring, fall, summer months,” he said. “Next, we wanted to build a venue that could also house national and international touring artists and acts that had previously skipped the market. Through the tireless collaboration of many, we are happy to report that the city has accomplished all of these objectives and then some.”

Barry Gabel, Live Nation Cleveland’s senior vice president of marketing and sponsorship, said: “We are proud to be working with JAC Management Group and the city of Youngstown to bring extraordinary live events to the new venue.”

JAC and Live Nation will begin to announce the amphitheater’s inaugural concert lineup later this month.