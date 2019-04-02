Hubbard paving project moves step closer

Staff report

HUBBARD

City council on Monday moved to a second reading an ordinance to authorize the board of control to advertise for bids for the 2019 street resurfacing program.

The streets that are planned for paving are: Charles from Oakdale Avenue to the end of the street; Scott from Christian Avenue to Hager Street; Jones from Moore Street to Erie Street; and Jackson from West Liberty to School Street.

The avenues are Oakdale from East Liberty Street to the end of the street; Wrenfield from Meadowland Drive to Creekside Drive; and Grandview from Church Street to Scott Street. The drives are Buckeye from Palmetto to Dogwood; Waugh from Jerry Drive to the end of the street; and Fairchild from Dresden Drive to Triangle Street.

Along with that, Saul Drive from Waugh Drive to Doris Drive, Church Street from Christian Avenue to Hager Street, and Jackson Street from West Park Avenue to Myron Street also may be paved.

The project is estimated to cost about $250,000.

Mayor John Darko said the city aims to have the project completed over the summer.