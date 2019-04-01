COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Dorothy E. Vogus, 53, of Girard, and Richard L. Warner, 57, of Newton Falls.

Abigail J. Johnson, 32, of Warren, and Jason E. Nicolaus, 41, of same.

Amanda J. Kitchen, 29, of Youngstown, and Michael P. Uncapher, 34, of same.

Robert S. Whitacre, 83, of Warren, and Rosemary N. Taylor, 57, of same.

Jason M. Elek, 26, of Youngstown, and Laura E. Peterson, 26, of same.

Angel L. Croll, 26, of Girard, and Seth D. Fletcher, 25, of same.

Ashley A. Massucci, 34, of Warren, and Michael E. McCourt, 34, of Girard.

Docket

Sam Lamancusa v. Mary L. Ramer et al, money.

Sam Lamancusa v. Mike Popa et al, money.

Midland Funding LLC v. Dana Sherwood, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Allen Forsythe, other civil.

Roslyn M. Ferguson v. Tiffany L. Benson et al, other civil.

Clayton Heating & Air Conditioning Co. v. Melissa Harned et al, other civil.

Clean Break Inc. v. Core Construction Cleaning LLC, other civil.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Kayla M. Anderson, other civil.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Teresa R. Flint, other civil.

Patti Hanzes et al v. Newton Falls Board of Education et al, other civil.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Dana Sherwood, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jamie Ferlan, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Leta M. Garrett, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Curtis Winland, other civil.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Amanda M. Sharps, other civil.

Christopher L. Wade v. Samuel Hollenberger, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Thomas Scarnecchia, other civil.

Joseph Caimona v. More Muscle Cars LLC et al, other civil.

American Select Insurance Co. v. Lori A. Smith et al, other civil.

Lara K. Farah v. Rebecca L. Lonteen et al, other torts.

Thomas Crowley v. Tri Son Tents et al, other torts.

Vincent Kandic v. Maura L. Peterson, other torts.

Department of Taxation v. Adgate Garden Center Inc., money (2).

Department of Taxation v. AMVETS Post 106 Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Arckonicon Electronics LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Anne F. Bacorn et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Amanda Crawford, money.

Department of Taxation v. Chris Dye, money.

Department of Taxation v. Arthur Einzig, money (2).

Department of Taxation v. Hunter A. Heinselman, money.

Department of Taxation v. Infinity Design Advertising LLC, money (2).

Department of Taxation v. K3Offroad LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. David N. Pugh et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Reed Lawn and Landscaping, money.

Department of Taxation v. Dayle L. Rodgers, money.

Department of Taxation v. Ryan Nash, money.

Department of Taxation v. Simon Auto LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Paul R. Smith, money.

Department of Taxation v. Nich Suroiu, money.

Department of Taxation v. Trumbull Feed and Supply Inc., money.

Discover Bank v. Shannyn M. Nye, money.

Farmers National Bank v. Richard D. Babler Jr. et al, money.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Cara Gregory, money.

Westfield Bank FSB v. Stephen P. Vucco et al, money.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Gary L. Honeywood, money.

Dissolutions granted

Brandon Rice and Elizabeth Rice.

Robert C. Estes Jr. and Nicole L. Estes.

Jamie Schultz and Donald Schultz.

Michael Bartlett and Laura Bartlett.

Angela M. Timko and Jared P. Timko Sr.

James C. Blodgett and Kristy L. Blodgett.

Susan M. Rossi and Jeffrey A. Rossi.

Linsy T. Shively and Andrew D. Lockso.

Divorces granted

Michael J. Kraynak v. Sarah L. Smith.

Daniel J. Drake v. Paula A. Drake.

Margaret Vasi v. Anthony T. Vasi.

Ionica Mija Dede v. Erdal Dede.

Ralph Williamson Jr. v. Vera Daniels.

Harsh Mavani v. Hardikakumari Rajpara Mavani.

David E. Battaglia v. Jessica L. Battaglia.

Connie S. Vandergrift v. Terry L. Vandergrift.