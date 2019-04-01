BREAKING: UPDATE | YSU's Wick Avenue parking deck reopens after car fire

UPDATE | YSU's Wick Avenue parking deck reopens after car fire



Published April 1, 2019 at 9:21 a.m.
Updated April 1, 2019 at 9:59 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Wick Avenue parking deck at Youngstown State University has reopened after a car caught fire there at about 8:50 a.m. today.

The car was on the deck's third level. City fire crews used a ladder truck to douse the flames because of the difficulty of getting a fire engine inside the deck.

There were no injuries. It is not clear yet if any other vehicles have been damaged.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$549500


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$298000