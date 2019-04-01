UPDATE | YSU's Wick Avenue parking deck reopens after car fire
YOUNGSTOWN — The Wick Avenue parking deck at Youngstown State University has reopened after a car caught fire there at about 8:50 a.m. today.
The car was on the deck's third level. City fire crews used a ladder truck to douse the flames because of the difficulty of getting a fire engine inside the deck.
There were no injuries. It is not clear yet if any other vehicles have been damaged.
