Call about fight at motel leads to charges

LIBERTY

A Youngstown man, Marquise Thomas, 23, is in Trumbull County jail charged with child endangering, resisting arrest and a weapons violation stemming from an incident at 1 a.m. Sunday at a Liberty motel.

According to Trumbull County 911, a woman called to report a fight and hung up. Another call was received from the same motel saying a man had a gun and was threatening to shoot the female.

Police searched several motel rooms and located a weapon, and two children were found at a nearby restaurant after which Thomas was arrested, according to the 911 log.

Woman calls police, rams into cruiser

WARREN

A woman who called police saying someone was trying to kill her rammed into the police cruiser that responded to investigate at 2 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Rite Aid on Youngstown Road Southeast.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, police said she was sitting in the passenger seat of her boyfriend’s car, jumped over to the driver’s seat, hit the gas and rammed the cruiser.

The woman was transported to a hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown. The officer was not in the cruiser at the time of the crash.

‘300 Sisters in Red’ health program

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Chapter of Links Inc. in conjunction with Mercy Health will host the 14th annual “300 Sisters in Red” health screening and awareness program from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 13 in Kilcawley Center on the campus of Youngstown State University for Mahoning Valley women.

The theme is “Eat Well, Move More, Be Well – A Recipe for a Healthy Heart.”

Dress casually. There will be a free lunch, and participants can park for free at the M-60 garage entering Fifth Avenue.

Speakers will be Vicki Doe of Vicki Doe Fitness in Niles, Jessica Romeo of Mercy Health, registered nurse Christine Brugler, Dr. Michelle Hawkins and Dawn Powell.

Various health screenings will be available, and the Joanie Abdu 3D Mobile Mammography Van will be on-site.

Pre-register for the mammography van by calling 330-480-2654. For information, contact Mercy Health’s Community Health Education at 330-480-3070.

Prison ministry event

WARREN

FreeIndeed Prison Ministry is hosting a Criminal Justice Reform Symposium at 6:30 p.m. April 11 at Aulizio’s Catering & Banquet Center, 4395 Youngstown Road SE.

Warren Councilwoman Cheryl Saffold, D-6th, and Pastor Willie Peterson, CEO of the Center for Community Empowerment of Youngstown, will be honored at the event.

The keynote speaker is Judge Theresa Dellick of Mahoning County Juvenile Court. She will help promote awareness of the bipartisan criminal justice reform bill passed in December 2018. The event benefits FreeIndeed, which conducts programming for people in prisons.

“We prepare men and women coming back to our community,” said Martha Conyer-Allen, co-founder and director of FreeIndeed. The seminars include instruction on trauma and prevention of violence and opioid abuse.

Tickets cost $28 and can be purchased at the door. A table for eight costs $200. FreeIndeed Prison Ministry can be reached at 234-830-0316.

Certified by police board

COLUMBus

State officials say 74 percent of Ohio law-enforcement officers now work for agencies that have been certified by the Ohio Collaborative Community Police Advisory Board or are actively seeking certification, and 78 percent of the state’s population is served by such an agency.

The policy standards, which define circumstances for use of force and deadly force and promote equal employment and nondiscrimination, were developed by the collaborative in an effort to improve the relationship between law enforcement and citizens.

As of last Friday, 445 law-enforcement agencies have fully adopted the primary standards, and 49 are in the process.

“These agencies have voluntarily engaged in the certification process and have demonstrated a true commitment to providing exceptional services to their communities,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a news release.