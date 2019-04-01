Agenda Tuesday
Lowellville Village Council, improvements meeting, 6 p.m., council chambers, 140 E. Liberty St.
Poland Village, caucus at 7 p.m., regular council meeting at 7:30 p.m., town hall, 308 S. Main St.
Struthers City Council, council-as-a-whole committee meetings, 6:15 p.m., caucus room 11, 6 Elm St.
