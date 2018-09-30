Trumbull County Historical Society expanding into second building

Staff report

WARREN

The Trumbull County Historical Society announced Saturday at its Oktoberfest on the Square that it will acquire the building at 328 Mahoning Ave. N.W. as the location of its new Cultural and Education Center.

The center, which will be Americans With Disabilities compliant, will improve and diversify the spaces and programs the historical society can offer.

A dedicated research library will give members physical and digital access to records, books, newspapers, maps, photographs and more, officials say.

A 21st Century classroom will accommodate schools and their students as the historical society implements its educational offerings, as well as a catalog of lifelong learning courses for the public.

A community room will provide space for meetings and events. The building also will eventually house exhibits.

Moving historical society administrative offices from the John Stark Edwards House on Monroe Street Northeast to the nearby new space will open up more room for tours in the John Stark Edwards House.

A fundraising campaign, which began with Saturday’s announcement, is called Operation Restoration Fund. Anyone wishing to help can become a member of the historical society, donate or participate in the naming of the classroom, community room and three new spaces in the John Stark Edwards House.