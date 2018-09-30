LIMELIGHTS AND CAREER PATHS

Recognition

Valley Industrial Trucks has been awarded the Most Valuable Partner Award from industry trade association Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association for 2019 based on its 2018 accomplishments.

This marks the third consecutive year Valley Industrial Trucks has earned this award.

Less than 10 percent of the association’s membership receives the award, which requires recipients to satisfy a set of criteria in the following areas: industry advocacy, customer service and safety practices, business networking, continuing education and business best practices.

“Thank you to MHEDA for awarding Valley Industrial Trucks with the 2019 MVP award. We greatly appreciate you recognizing the efforts of our team members,” said company President Jim Hammond. “They work tirelessly to make sure every customer is satisfied and their equipment is up and running. Receiving this award is a true testament of their dedication, hard work and commitment to our success.”

Valley Industrial Trucks has served Northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania for more than 60 years.