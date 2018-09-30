Nonviolence week to kick off Oct. 7 with parade

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown will join the celebrations for Nonviolence Week in Ohio with the eighth annual nonviolence parade and rally at 3 p.m. Oct. 7.

The parade will begin at the intersection of Wood Street and Wick Avenue and proceed through downtown to the Covelli Center where the rally will take place.

Nonviolence Week has been observed in Youngstown since 2010 when, at the request of Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past students, Nonviolence Week resolutions were passed by Youngstown City Council, the Youngstown Board of Education, Youngstown State University trustees and the Mahoning County commissioners.

Nonviolence week runs from Oct. 7 to 13. Its purpose is to encourage the community to stop and think about the need for everyone to work for nonviolence in their community.

The first nonviolence parade and rally in 2011 was the idea of a Sojourn student, Janae Ward. Sojourn students asked state Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, to introduce a “Nonviolence Week in Ohio” bill to the Ohio Senate.

The bill was passed by both houses of the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. John Kasich in 2013.

For information, contact Penny Wells, director of Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past and chairwoman of the Nonviolence Week committee at 330-207-4467 or pennywwells@sbcglobal.net.

Denise and John York and the DeBartolo Corp. are sponsoring the week in the Mahoning Valley.

Schedule of events

Oct. 8

8:30 to 10:45 a.m.: Minnijean Brown Trickey and Ken Mason,from Southern Regional Education Board in Atlanta will speak and conduct a leadership workshop at Howland Middle School.

10:00 a.m.: Jeff Steinberg, director of Sojourn to the Past in San Mateo, Calif., will speak to 10th-graders at East High School.

12:30 to 3 p.m.: Trickey will speak at Liberty, and she and Mason will conduct a leadership workshop.

Noon: Sojourner Domestic Violence Vigil at the First Presbyterian Church in Youngstown

3 p.m.: Steinberg will speak to 10th-graders at Chaney High School.

6 to 9 p.m.: “Mingle With Minni” at Flambeau Live, 2308 Market St. Cost is $20.

Oct. 9

8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.: Trickey will speak to Marc Ellis’s class at McGuffey Elementary School. Trickey and Mason will conduct a morning and afternoon leadership workshop with 7th- and 8th-graders from Kirkmere and McGuffey schools at McGuffey.

9 a.m.: Steinberg will speak to 10th-graders at Youngstown Early College.

9 a.m.: Juvenile Court Judge Michael Ryan of Cleveland will speak at Rayen Early College.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Simeon Booker Award for Courage reception at DeYor Performing Arts Center. Cost is $25.

7 p.m.: Simeon Booker Award for Courage ceremony at DeYor Performing Arts Center. The national honoree is Trickey, and the local honoree is the James and Coralie Centofanti Charitable Fund. The ceremony is free and open to the public.

Oct. 10

4:30 to 7 p.m.: Nonviolence Evening at Barnes & Noble at The Shops at Boardman Park. Nonviolence art work will be displayed. Activities for all ages will include sidewalk art, coloring and book readings. Michael Nyers, author of “Finding Light in the Darkness,” will conduct a workshop for young adult readers. Peace Cappuccino and pastries will be sold in the cafe.

Oct. 11

5 to 7 p.m.: Reception for nonviolence art contest winners at SMARTS Art School, 25 East Boardman St. in downtown Youngstown.

Oct. 12

3 to 6 p.m.: “Nonviolence is found at the Needle’s Eye,” 74 Kenmore Ave., Youngstown. Hot dogs, hamburgers and corn on the cob.