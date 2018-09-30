New university training aimed at preventing sex misconduct
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University is providing students with new online training about preventing sexual misconduct.
Administrators notified students this week that the training is mandatory. They say it takes an hour or less and includes information about identifying and reporting sex- and gender-based misconduct and about resources providing support.
The school plans to roll out new online training for faculty and staff later this fall.
It says students and employees are expected to prioritize the training as soon as possible. There's no announced penalty for not completing it, but a spokesman says Ohio State will evaluate completion rates and an enforcement strategy.
A governing group including students and faculty has asked the university to require sexual misconduct education. It previously required such training for incoming students and some faculty and staff.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 17, 2018 3:47 p.m.
OSU male athletes allege sex misconduct by team doctor
- July 21, 2018 midnight
Ohio State says 100 ex-students have reported sex misconduct by doctor
- August 30, 2018 1:30 p.m.
Ohio State: 145 firsthand accounts of doctor sex misconduct
- July 27, 2018 1:22 p.m.
10 more ex-students sue Ohio State over sex abuse by doctor
- April 5, 2018 8:15 p.m.
Ohio State investigating sex allegations against ex-trainer
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.