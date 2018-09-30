METRO DIGEST || Hit-and-run crash injures motocyclist

Hit-and-run crash injures motorcyclist

WARREN

A motorcyclist, victim of a hit-and-run crash just before midnight Friday on Tod Avenue S.W., was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. The driver of the vehicle, who had not been apprehended as of Saturday evening, fled into the city, reported the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash.

Head-on crash injures 4

NORTH LIMA

A head-on crash shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday on state Route 7 and West Garfield Road caused nonlife-threatening injuries to four people who were transported to a hospital for treatment, according to the Ohio State High Patrol (OSHP) which investigated the crash.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, troopers said one of the vehicles failed to yield the right-of-way.

Arson suspected in damage of 5 vehicles

WARREN

Arson is believed to be the cause of a fire early Saturday morning that damaged five vehicles behind Enterprise Rent-A-Car at 3910 Youngstown Road S.E.

Initial callers to the Trumbull County 911 Center reported gunshots followed by explosions. The vehicles were found burning by Warren Fire Department personnel who got the fire under control, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. No injuries were reported.

Girard boil alert

GIRARD

A boil alert was issued Saturday afternoon until further notice for Girard residents who live between 500 and 662 Forsythe Ave. A water main break caused the boil alert, according to city officials.